Citing the current health concerns associated with the spread of COVID-19 and the rapid transmission of the Omicron variant, the administration at SIUE has announced the spring semester will begin Monday with online classes.
The hope is to bring students back to campus after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on January 17. In a statement on its website, the university says it will continue to review data and conditions for the remainder of this week and early next week to determine instructional guidance for Week 2 and beyond. Experiential courses such as internships, co-ops, clinicals, and teaching practice, can continue