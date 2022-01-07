Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds S at less than 5 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.