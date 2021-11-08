Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is announcing an online Winter Session that will offer three weeks of instruction beginning December 20. The accelerated learning that is offered during this session will encompass more than 80 three-week courses that cover a variety of disciplines at the introductory, upper-division and graduate level.
Mary Ettling, Director of Online and Education Outreach at the university tells The Big Z these courses are being offered exclusively online.
As these courses will pack what is normally 16 weeks of instruction into a three-week session, she says students are expected to dedicate significant time to their coursework each day and to limit themselves to one course in the winter session. Students from other institutions are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to gain transferable credits. Registration runs through December 19, and classes start Monday, December 20. Details are available at siue.edu/winter-session