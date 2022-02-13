Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has offered concurrent degree programs for some time and is announcing three new offerings. Starting with the fall semester, students will be able to take advantage of: Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Science in Pharmaceutical Sciences (MSPS); PharmD and Master of Public Health; and Master of Public Health and Master of Business Administration.
Jerry Weinberg, Dean of the Graduate School tells The Big Z concurrent degree programs offer students many benefits.
Weinberg says that by offering these programs in a concurrent degree format it saves the student a lot of money and helps them save on the number of credit hours they need to take.