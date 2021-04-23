The Illinois Capital Development Board announced a total of about $1.01 million has been released from the state toward projects at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Southwestern Illinois College.
At SIUE, $712,000 will fund stone facia repairs. The funding will help address deferred maintenance projects on campus.
“Maintaining the exterior of our buildings is vital for ensuring the soundness of their interior spaces," SIU System President Dan Mahony said. "These dollars, available because of the bipartisan work of our area legislators and the leadership of Governor Pritzker, directly support the facilities that ensure the academic success of our students and the important services the university provides. We greatly appreciate these funds and the continued promise of capital investment in our campuses.”
At SWIC, $307,050 has been released from the state toward the replacement of campus floors, with local matching funds supporting a total investment of $409,400.
“We are grateful to Gov. Pritzker and the Capital Development Board for recognizing the need to upgrade facilities so that students can learn in a safe and comfortable environment,” SWIC President Nick Mance said. “We appreciate their commitment to higher education.”
The Rebuild Illinois capital plan passed with bipartisan super-majorities and will invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers, and state facilities like the new crime lab and veterans’ homes, creating, and supporting an estimated 540,000 jobs over the life of the six-year plan.