A 19-year-old SIUE student has been charged with three counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. Kaliyeha A. Clark-Mabins reached out to police at the university on January 23 to report an alleged hate crime on campus that police now say never happened.
She is said to have reported the posting of hand-written notes on the door of a room in Woodland Residence Hall, along with an alleged anonymous text message thread from fall 2021 containing threatening and racially hostile content. After a thorough investigation, two suspects originally named in this investigation have been cleared of any involvement in either of these crimes.