Southern Illinois University Edwardsville senior Hillary Mann has been selected to serve on the 2021-22 Student Advisory Committee for the National Panhellenic Conference. Mann, of Forsyth, is the 2021 SIUE Panhellenic Council president and is a member of Alpha Sigma Tau.
Mann is a double-major in biology and psychology in the College of Arts and Sciences.
The committee helps the conference ensure the sorority women’s perspective is included in advocacy efforts. It provides suggestions to leadership and professional staff on existing college Panhellenic campaigns and programs, as well as ideas for new initiatives.
“I’m proud of the work Hillary and her community have done, and for an SIUE student to have an opportunity like this speaks to her leadership capabilities,” said Tyler Manning, SIUE assistant director for Fraternity and Sorority Life.
Mann says sorority life is the most welcoming experience she has had.
“I’ve made connections within my chapter and with so many amazing people in other sororities and fraternities,” she said. “I’ve had many amazing mentors who’ve helped my transition into college, supported me academically and have helped build my confidence to be a Panhellenic leader.
“I owe my amazing college experience to my sorority and Panhellenic executive council. I’m so grateful to be a part of an organization so focused on empowering women. Now as a leader in my community, I strive to do the same for the new members joining us to empower and help them find their confidence.”
During her tenure on SAC, Mann expects to advocate for more NPC initiatives for diversity, equity and inclusion in the Panhellenic community.
“This is something that SIUE’s Panhellenic community has been working toward for just about a year, but I’d love to see this at a national level by all sororities and Panhellenic executive boards,” she said. “I also would love to see NPC provide more resources on diversity, equity and inclusion, and continue to reform old bylaws and constitutions that inhibit Panhellenic progress.”
With her SAC experience, Mann hopes to gain the skills to become a better leader in her community.
“As I am approaching my senior year, I want to be able to inspire the next group of leaders in my Panhellenic community to continue working toward progress and expanding our ideas to the campus community,” she said.
NPC is the world’s largest umbrella organization specifically charged with advancing the sorority experience. Through its advocacy, NPC seeks to enlist nearly 5 million sorority women in its efforts to showcase the transformational power of the sorority experience.