Southern Illinois University Edwardsville completed 2021 Spring Commencement exercises for more than 2,325 eligible graduates during the first two weekends in May at both outdoor and indoor venues.
SIUE Chancellor Randy Pembrook bestowed degrees upon students from the Graduate School, College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Business, Engineering, Nursing, Pharmacy, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.
The names of the graduates are categorized by state, then hometown alphabetically.
Honors for undergraduate students are indicated as follows:
* Cum Laude (GPA 3.50-3.74)
** Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.75-3.89)
*** Summa Cum Laude (GPA 3.9 or higher)
+ Honors Scholars
The outdoor ceremonies were the first held at SIUE since the early 1990s. All ceremonies are archived on siue.edu/tv. A full recap of Spring 2021 commencement is available here.
Additionally, Spring 2021 virtual commencement ceremonies are available at siue.edu/virtual-commencement.