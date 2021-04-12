Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Pharmacy Clinical Associate Professor Kate Newman has donated $5,000 to the school as a result of selling 52 of her paintings.
Newman sold the paintings on Facebook as a fundraiser for SOP scholarships. All of her paintings and an additional 11 custom house portrait commissions sold in less than 24 hours.
Newman said she was slightly stunned by the sale’s overwhelming success.
“I honestly wasn’t sure if much would sell at all and was a little nervous to put it out there so publicly,” she said. “My hope was to raise $1,500, but never did I imagine we’d raise so much. So many friends, alumni, faculty and staff supported the sale — I’m so grateful.”
Pharmacy school Dean Mark Luer calls scholarship gifts remarkable investments in students, the school and the university.
“Dr. Newman was able to channel her passion for art into her passion for supporting students, all while others were able to gain a piece of her heart,” Luer said. “Everyone wins in this remarkable scenario.”
Newman is director of experiential education and teaches in the Department of Pharmacy Practice. The Streator native earned a doctorate in pharmacy from the school in 2010. She completed a pharmacy practice residency at the Tuscaloosa (Alabama) Veterans Affairs Medical Center before joining the school's faculty in 2013. Her research interests include self-care initiatives, professional development of students and preceptors, and the scholarship of teaching and learning.
Newman’s philanthropy was motivated by her love of art and hardworking students.
“For many years, I have used painting as a way to relax and recharge,” Newman said. “Life got busy, and I stopped painting for a while, but the pandemic brought me back to making art as a stress reliever.
“I have accumulated a lot of finished art during the past several years and didn’t know what to do with it. A colleague in the school suggested selling it as a part of a fundraiser.
“We have the very best students in the School of Pharmacy. They are hardworking in the classroom and outside of it, too. They are incredibly giving, always organizing events and volunteering their time. I know how vital scholarships can be for students, and I was happy to find a way to support them.”
Newman describes her artistic style as expressive, colorful and infused with joy.
“I paint a lot of florals but also truly enjoy landscapes, too,” she said. “I like to try a variety of new things just to have fun. But when in doubt, a painterly, bright floral bouquet usually emerges.”
Would Newman do another fundraising sale?
“If there’s interest, I’d be glad to put together another sale,” she said. “I certainly haven’t stopped painting … though I can’t imagine anything topping this one!”