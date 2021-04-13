Graduates of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Pharmacy Class of 2020 have exceeded both state and national averages, boasting a first-attempt board pass rate of 94.87 percent on the North American Pharmacist Licensure Exam. These results place SIUE in the Top 25 of the 139 pharmacy programs in the country, and first among all programs in Illinois and Missouri.
The NAPLEX is a requisite component of the licensing process for pharmacists in the United States.
SIUE graduates have the highest board pass rates of any program in Illinois or Missouri, and exceeded both the 2020 NAPLEX state and national averages of 81.83 percent and 88.43 percent, respectively. Considering all 12 graduating classes from SIUE (2009-20), the SIUE graduates rank No. 1 among the eight pharmacy programs in Illinois and Missouri with a 95.76 percent first-attempt pass rate on the NAPLEX. When the blueprint for the NAPLEX was updated in 2016, there was a dramatic decrease in pass rates among most of the pharmacy schools. However, SIUE continues to rank in the top 20 nationally, since the implementation of the new NAPLEX blueprint.
“We are extremely proud of our program’s graduates,” Dean Mark Luer said. “Our academic program is geared to prepare practice-ready pharmacists upon graduation, and the continued success on the NAPLEX reflects that effort.
“These pass rates are indicative of the exceptional educational experience offered by our faculty and staff. Having earned their doctor of pharmacy degrees, our graduates are quite deserving of the title registered pharmacist.”