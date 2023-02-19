The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing is hoping to train and educate 200 nurses or advanced practice register nurses each year of a new four-year grant it obtained.
It’s a $3.8 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration.
SIUE School of Nursing officials say they’ll be attempting to grow the nursing workforce by producing skilled, qualified clinical nursing faculty and preceptors.
The ultimate goal is to address health equity, increase access to care (especially in rural and under-served areas), and prepare nurses to serve in clinics.
In the coming years, the school of nursing will hold yearly conferences to develop preceptor and clinical faculty mentorship skills.