The SIU Board of Trustees will meet Thursday to approve the hiring of a new chancellor at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
James T. Minor is expected to be officially named the 10th chancellor of the school at that time, assuming his duties March 1.
Current Chancellor Randy Pembrook announced earlier this year he would retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year. Search Committee Chair Dr. Jessica Harris said Minor will be the first African-American chancellor in school history.
Minor holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, as well as a bachelor’s in sociology from Jackson State University and a master’s in sociology from the University of Nebraska.