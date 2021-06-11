Continuing its commitment to preserving the health and safety of students, faculty, staff and community members, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has joined the COVID-19 College Vaccine Challenge.
SIUE is among nearly 300 colleges and universities participating in the growing initiative, launched by the Biden administration in June. The challenge aims to accelerate national progress toward President Biden’s goal of 70 percent of the U.S. adult population receiving at least one vaccine dose by July 4.
Participating colleges have pledged to take three key actions:
- Make sure every member of your campus community knows they are eligible for a vaccine and has resources to find one.
- Lead the way by identifying champions for vaccine efforts across campus and implementing a plan to get as many members of your college community vaccinated as possible.
- Meet your community where it is: bring vaccines on site, and make it easy for students, staff and faculty to get vaccinated at sites nearby them this summer.
“We are thrilled to join our higher education colleagues nationwide with this commitment,” Chancellor Randy Pembrook said. “Our pledge to act is an extension of our ongoing efforts to ensure a transparent, consistent and accessible sharing of resources, guidelines and vaccine access that have helped our campus community members remain informed for their health and safety.”
SIUE maintains a COVID-19 website, which includes a dashboard that offers data on testing and trends of the virus as a result of the university’s surveillance testing program. Weekly campus updates share information on face coverings, hand-washing and social-distancing guidance, travel guidelines, vaccine eligibility and registration, safety guidelines and support, training opportunities and more.