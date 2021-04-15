The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School announced the spring 2021 Research Grants for Graduate Students award recipients.
The awards, valued at up to $500 each, will support the research and creative activities of 28 graduate students studying in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Engineering; Pharmacy; and Education, Health and Human Behavior.
“Graduate students at SIUE engage in their profession through the creation and publication of original research and creative activities,” said Jerry Weinberg, associate provost for research and dean of the Graduate School. “Their projects have regional, national and international impact. Research Grants for Graduate Students awards recognize the project’s potential contribution and provides the students with necessary resources to conduct the work.”
Faculty advisers oversee these students’ individual research or creative activity. The primary purpose of the program is to support the graduate students’ work, particularly as it relates to their thesis or final project.
The spring 2021 RGGS projects are listed at siue.edu/graduate-students/awards/research-grants. A sampling of projects includes:
- Cultural Humility and Therapeutic Alliance in Art Therapy (Mariah Picarsic, art therapy counseling)
- Changes in Species Composition and Diversity of Loess Hill Prairies in Southwest Illinois (Andrew Pyszka, biological sciences)
- Structural Effects of the Temperature Dependence of Kinetic Isotope Effects in Hydride Transfer Reactions in Solution (Meimei Song, chemistry)
- How State Empathy and Perspective Shape Recall in Healthy and Brain-Injured Participants (Corrin Stines, clinical psychology)
- Development of the CVIPtools Automatic Test and Analysis Tool with Applications to Thermographic Imaging (Charles Stacey, electrical & computer engineering)
- Exploring Environmental Monitoring’s Effects on Youth’s Environmental Perceptions (Carolyne Banks, environmental sciences)
- How Gender and Parental Stereotypes Influence Financial and Career Outcomes for Mothers (Shelby Wilfong, industrial-organizational psychology)
- Development of Drone Swarms and Position Estimation Methods (Brandon Hickey, mechanical engineering)
- Modulation of Intracellular Calcium Concentration by Sigma-1 Receptor Ligands in BV2 Cells (Eric Lodholz, pharmaceutical sciences)