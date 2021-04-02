Southern Illinois University Edwardsville nursing students are rallying around their former classmate Moneer Damra to raise funds that will help keep his legacy alive. Damra was tragically killed in January during a random act of gun violence off campus. The standout student and ROTC cadet left an indelible mark on all with whom he associated.
The School of Nursing’s Student Nurse Association is among many groups and individuals across campus raising funds to support the Moneer Damra Memorial Nursing Scholarship and pay tribute to their friend. The SNA’s Virtual Trivia Night and Silent Auction will be at 6 p.m. Friday, April 9.
Participation is open to all, with a 300-attendee cap. Registration is required at https://siue.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcr%20duqtrj0jGNWu5lrsAoXtxR716WcLbdvM.
Admission is free. However, the association is accepting donations for the Moneer Damra Memorial Nursing Scholarship. Additionally, all proceeds raised during the virtual silent auction will go toward the scholarship.
The scholarship aids undergraduate students of nursing who demonstrate the same outstanding personal qualities, emotional success and career goals that Damra held while pursuing his degree.
For more information or to donate, visit siueconnect.org/pages/support-pages/moneer-damra-scholarship.
For information about the event, contact association President Lindsey James at lijames@siue.edu.
To learn more about or for assistance donating to this scholarship, contact Senior Director of Development Patti McDonald at pmcdona@siue.edu or (618) 632-3906.