After a break in 2020 during COVID-19 restrictions, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering resumed its annual Engineering Summer Camp this June. The popular camp is known for its engaging, challenging and thought-provoking activities that draw student participants from across the nation.
This year’s camp featured two identical daily sessions from June 7-11 and June 14-18 with 15 participants in each. Morning and afternoon sessions introduced campers to different aspects of engineering, computer science and construction management.
Activities included 3D printing in the Fowler Student Design Center. Students also worked on hovercrafts, rockets, drones, bridges and computer applications.
“Our campers bring boundless energy and creativity to each activity,” said Chris Gordon, the school's associate dean. “Campers were introduced to a wide variety of possible directions they can go in the School of Engineering. They also got a taste of campus life and formed friendships with fellow future engineers.”
Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery sponsored the 2021 Engineering Summer Camp.
For more information on camp and additional pre-college opportunities, visit siue.edu/engineering/programs-departments/summer-camps.