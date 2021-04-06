The Construction Leadership Institute at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville celebrated 23 graduates April 2. Catherine Taylor Yank, chief executive officer of Taylor Roofing Co., received the Alumni Leadership Award.
Developed by the university's business and engineering schools, the institute provides the knowledge, skills and strategies individuals and companies need in today’s challenging construction industry.
Program Co-Directors Chris Gordon, associate dean of the SIUE School of Engineering; and Kristine Jarden, director of executive education in the SIUE School of Business, oversaw the ceremony.
“The CLI program is designed to align with leadership development needs of the rapidly changing construction industry,” Gordon said. “The CLI Advisory Board takes an active role in helping us continuously update this unique and innovative leadership program to develop future building industry leaders.”
The CLI Alumni Leadership Award recognizes an outstanding graduate who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and service to the St. Louis area building community. Under Taylor Yank’s leadership, Jim Taylor Inc. (Taylor Roofing) has been recognized by some of the largest roofing products manufacturers in the country (Firestone and Carlisle SynTec), as well as the Southern Illinois Builders Association, the St. Louis Business Journal, and the National Association of Women in Construction.
Taylor Yank possesses a bachelor’s from SIUE and an MBA from Saint Louis University. She is a 2009 institute graduate. She received the American Society of Professional Engineers 1994 National Estimator of the Year award and is a Fellow Certified Professional Estimator. Her contributions to the community have been recognized with the Carl L. Schweinfurth Rotarian of the Year award in 2000. Jim Taylor Inc. (Taylor Roofing) was honored as the Mississippi Valley Business of the Year in 1998 from the Family Business Forum at SIUE.
“We are pleased to present Catherine with the CLI Alumni Leadership Award,” Gordon said. “Her sustained commitment to advancing the building industry and community exemplifies CLI’s mission to produce accomplished leaders who will improve the processes and outcomes in the construction industry.”
The Class of 2021 graduates are:
Josh
Ammann
River City Construction
Jeremy
Boeser
The Korte Company
Kelly
Boston
O'Shea Builders
Mark
Buerck
ARCO National Construction Co.
Shannon
Carroll
Alberici Constructors, Inc.
Trisha
Cobb
Alberici Constructors, Inc.
Jack
Conroy
Johnson Controls
Betsy
Dean
Lyon Sheet Metal
Adam
Duke
Icon Mechanical
John
Flynn
Contegra Construction Co.
Nichole
Geiger
S.M. Wilson & Company
Nathan
Gibson
Alberici Constructors, Inc.
Ed
Green
Kaiser Electric, Inc.
Peter
Moller
L. Keeley Construction
Nathan
Morries
ARCO National Construction Co.
Dan
Niemeier
Alberici Constructors, Inc.
Eric
Ren
Alberici Constructors, Inc.
Joe
Sutherland
O'Shea Builders
Greta
Vetter
Wright Construction Services, Inc.
Lu
Webb
Guarantee Electrical
Brian
Wheeler
Holland Construction Services, Inc.
Mike
Wyatt
Guarantee Electrical
Zac
Zellers
Alberici Constructors, Inc.
For more information on the Construction Leadership Institute, visit siue.edu/cli or call 618-650-2668.