Wednesday marked the beginning of Dr. James T. Minor’s appointment as SIUE’s 10th chancellor. Minor was chosen to lead the university in December. Minor comes to SIUE from California State University, where he had been an assistant vice chancellor.
On a media zoom call after the vote to appoint him, Minor explained what attracted him to the job.
Earlier this week, Minor launched a listening tour to engage with faculty, staff, students and community members from all campuses and professional schools, as well as individual units and organizations. Learn more about Minor at siue.edu/chancellor.
