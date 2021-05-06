Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provided a commencement event Thursday for its 2020 graduates who were unable to have a live commencement ceremony last spring and fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SIUE provided an on-stage acknowledgement and congratulations from Chancellor Randy Pembrook, and Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, who greeted nearly 120 alumni at the First Community Arena at the Vadalabene Center.
To return to in-person commencement exercises during the COVID-19 era, Pembrook is overseeing a series of 10 smaller ceremonies for 2,325 eligible graduates during the first two weekends in May. All ceremonies are streamed live on siue.edu/tv.
The School of Pharmacy began the commencement season Saturday, May 1, at Korte Stadium as Pembrook and Dean Mark Luer conferred degrees upon 79 graduates in the 2021 class. The outdoor ceremonies were the first held at SIUE since the early 1990s.
The remaining exercises are scheduled for this weekend.
At noon on Friday, May 7, School of Business students receive their undergraduate and graduate degrees. The school has two student speakers with Samuel Childerson of Altamont, who is earning a bachelor’s in economics and finance; and Ronald Akpan of Dunlap, who is earning a bachelor’s in accountancy.
Later that day, the School of Nursing combines its traditional pinning ceremony with commencement at 3 p.m. Bailey Johnston of Benton is earning a doctor of nursing practice/family nurse practitioner, and serves as the student speaker.
Ceremonies resume at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 8, with the first of three College of Arts and Sciences exercises. Student speaker Kenzie Holzinger of Highland is earning a bachelor’s in fine art with a specialization in drawing and an interest in painting.
The School of Education, Health and Human Behavior will have two exercises on Sunday, May 9, beginning at 9 a.m. and noon. The student speaker is Peter Romer, of Edwardsville, who is receiving a bachelor’s in elementary education.
Spring 2021 Commencement concludes at 3 p.m. with the School of Engineering. Leanne Montgomery of Belleville, who is receiving a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, is the student speaker.
SIUE will also offer virtual spring 2021 ceremonies to be posted on the virtual commencement website at 1 p.m. Friday, May 7. These pre-recorded virtual ceremonies will include brief remarks from Chancellor Pembrook, Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Denise Cobb, and SIU President Dan Mahony, along with the student speakers.