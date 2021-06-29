There’s a new three-year agreement in place that will form an educational partnership between the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base and Southern Illinois University. The goals of the agreement include providing opportunities for equipment and facility access, amplifying innovative problem-solving, and advancing the development of STEM curricula.
Assistant Provost for Research and Dean of the SIUE Graduate School Jerry Weinberg tells The Big Z this is an exciting new partnership.
The agreement was signed last Thursday. Program managers from both SIUE and the 375th Air Mobility Wing will meet monthly to identify, select, and prioritize activities that will boost opportunities and provide research, learning and societal benefits.
