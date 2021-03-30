The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Nursing and Carl Sandburg College have agreed to offer an accelerated path to a bachelor’s in nursing that would allow students to complete their general education courses at Sandburg, earning an associate degree in nursing, and complete their baccalaureate nursing coursework online through SIUE.
Students can take classes at Sandburg and begin a job in their profession, while working online to obtain their BS from SIUE.
The accelerated registered nurse to bachelor of science (RN to BS) in nursing option is offered in a flexible, entirely online format to accommodate the needs of working registered nurses (RNs). The program format consists of eight-week courses, and can be completed in one year (three semesters) if most of the general education requirements are met at the time of admission. A student’s academic progression plan is customized to meet their individual needs. Those interested in attaining an RN to MSN or DNP may apply for accelerated graduate nursing options.
“Our nursing students will benefit from the partnership created between Sandburg and SIUE," Dean of Health Professions Kristina Gray said. "This pathway offers the opportunity to further their nursing education with a highly respected institution at an affordable cost and in a timely manner. We are fortunate to partner with an institution that shares our commitment to student success and to high-quality nursing education.”
“The partnership between Carl Sandburg College and the SIUE School of Nursing demonstrates a mutual commitment of offering high-quality, affordable and accessible education to students who want to become nurses and advance within their profession,” nursing school Dean Laura Bernaix said. “This partnership will undoubtedly contribute toward ensuring a robust nursing workforce in Illinois.”
For more information, contact Sandburg at (309) 345-3500 or sandburg.edu/Academics/Pathways/Health_Sciences or visit siue.edu/nursing/academic-programs.