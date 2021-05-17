Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is strengthening its commitment to academic excellence and supporting its students on their path to graduation by adding three student success coaches — Nathan Brown, Monique Jameison and Denise Petty, all of whom are SIUE alumni.
Kelly Atkins, assistant director in the Office of Academic Advising, will supervise Brown and Petty. She emphasized the need to ensure students receive the necessary support.
“Students may not be aware of the services available on campus, or they may not know who to ask for help,” Atkins said. “The student success coach can listen to the student’s problem, connect them to the right service area and advocate for their needs.”
Brown earned a bachelor’s in psychology with a minor in public health in 2017 from the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior before achieving a master’s in college counseling and student development in 2020 from St. Cloud State University in Minnesota. He has served as a career counselor at SCSU, a career coach the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities’ Liberal Arts Career Services Office and a career coach for the St. Olaf College Piper Center for Vocation and Career.
Petty brings 20 years of experience in education to the Edwardsville campus. After achieving a bachelor’s in English and education at Illinois State University, she earned a master’s in education-educational administration from SIUE. She also earned a second master’s in teaching and learning from the University of St. Francis in Joliet. Petty is a U.S. Air Force veteran, who spent the past seven years in Springfield Public School District 186 most recently serving as a district instructional leader focusing on student success, and college and career readiness.
Atkins said student success coaches will alleviate some of the load currently on faculty and advisers to allow them to focus more closely on students’ academic success.
Stephanie Simpson, assistant director in the Office of Online and Education Outreach, will supervise Jameison, who will specialize in online student services. Simpson acknowledged that students have many needs beyond coursework and advising.
“Student success coaches provide much-needed support outside the scope of faculty and academic advisers,” Simpson said. “Student success coaches will be equipped to address a variety of needs — study skills, time management, navigating campus systems like Blackboard and Starfish, and adjusting to new teaching modalities.”
While employed at the SIUE East St. Louis Center, Jamieson is pursuing a master’s degree in educational leadership specializing in diversity training and college student personnel administration. She previously earned a bachelor’s in program management from ISU.
Simpson pointed out that online students have unique needs, and a dedicated success coach should be able to serve more online students, especially non-traditional students returning to college.