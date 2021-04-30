The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees, at its regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, approved a permanent easement for Madison Country Transit to build a bicycle and pedestrian trail and bridge connection to the SIUE campus.
MCT has secured a Rebuild Illinois grant to design and construct the Yellowhammer trail and bridge connection. This will extend the existing Delyte Morris Bikeway from its northern terminus to the MCT Goshen Trail. It will expand trail access to thousands in the university community, Edwardsville area residents and the downtown Edwardsville business district.
MCT intends to expand the 135 miles of bikeways in its trails system. The SIUE portion of the project covers an 830-foot long, 100-foot wide permanent easement that crosses three SIUE parcels. The project also supports MCT’s mission to reducing single-occupancy vehicle use and improving air quality.
MCT will be responsible for the expense of designing and constructing the trail and bridge connection, and will be responsible for its long-term care and maintenance.