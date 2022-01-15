The Southern Illinois University system will go back to in person instruction starting Tuesday on the Edwardsville and Carbondale campuses. Students and staff are encouraged to get vaccinated and boosted if necessary and must still wear a mask while indoors. Testing for COVID-19 will continue for those on campus and SIUE is purchasing additional masks for students and staff.
Weekly testing for COVID-19 will continue for all students, faculty, and staff no matter their vaccination status. Everyone on campus is also encouraged to use a more protective mask as the Omicron variant of the illness continues to be very contagious and prominent in the community. Students are encouraged to check their emails daily for changes to their schedules and other campus health information. To learn more, click the link below:
https://www.siue.edu/about/announcements/coronavirus/university-plan-policy/index.shtml