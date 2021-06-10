Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine Dean Bruce Rotter announced his retirement Thursday, effective December 2021. Rotter was named dean in November 2012 after serving as interim dean for more than a year.
A Class of 1982 alumnus, Rotter joined the school as a faculty member in 1993. He brought a unique perspective to the dean’s position, fully participating in the school’s progress as a student, faculty member and administrator.
“On behalf of SIUE and the SIU School of Dental Medicine, I want to thank Dean Rotter for nearly 30 years of service,” Chancellor Randy Pembrook said. “Bruce has an incredibly informed perspective having been a part of SDM as a student, faculty member and long-serving administrator. In particular, I want to commend Dean Rotter and the school for their dedication to the community as evidenced by their free clinics for Veterans and the Give Kids a Smile Program, which annually provide more than $100,000 of free dental service to valued constituencies, as well as their work at the WE CARE Clinic in East St. Louis. We wish Bruce and his wife, Cindy, best wishes as they plan for retirement in 2022.”
Rotter was SDM associate dean for academic affairs for six years prior to serving as interim dean. He joined the faculty as an assistant professor in 1993, was named associate professor in 1997 and professor in 2009. During that time, Rotter created and administered one of the first implant fellowship training programs in the country. That program led to the creation of a freestanding implant clinic, which he designed, helped develop and directed.
Highlights of Rotter’s distinguished career include:
- Three times led the school through reaccreditation from the Council on Dental Accreditation.
- January 2021, appointed Cornell Thomas as SDM chief diversity officer and director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion to increase concentration on diversity, equity, inclusion and well-being.
- November 2020, was elected vice chair of the Commission of Dental Accreditation, the national programmatic accrediting agency for dental and dental-related education programs at the post-secondary level.
- November 2020, launched SDM clinical endodontic training graduate program.
- April 2019, SDM received a $2 million grant from the Illinois Children’s Healthcare Foundation (ILCHF). The school is building a medical operating suite with general anesthesia capabilities for children with special dental care needs within a new Advanced Care Patient Clinic.
- February 2017, SDM showcased its renovated clinic in University Park on the Edwardsville campus, expanding the scope of the school’s available care, providing that care to a greater demographic and ensuring an even higher level of training to students.
- March 2014, the school’s new and expanded presence in Alton earned an Award of Achievement from Pride Incorporated, a nonprofit organization dedicated to community beautification. The award recognized the construction of the school’s Multidisciplinary Simulation Laboratory and adjacent space, an 18,000-square-foot, $9.5 million project.
Throughout his academic career, Rotter continued to be active in the private practice of oral and maxillofacial surgery in order to maintain his knowledge and skills while bringing that experience to the academic setting. He has worked with Southern Illinois Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Ltd. in Belleville and Glen Carbon since 2002 until his appointment as dean. He also has served the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in St. Louis as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon and/or consultant since 1994.
A member of 15 dental professional associations, Rotter has been elected to fellowship by the American College of Dentists, the International College of Dentists, and the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.
Rotter has been associated with more than a dozen hospitals throughout his career including affiliations with St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Alton, Belleville Memorial Hospital, Healthsouth Surgical Center in Belleville and the Veteran's Administration Medical Center in St. Louis.