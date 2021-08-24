SIU Dental Associates is now accepting patients at its Edwardsville location. Located on University Park Drive on the SIUE campus, this facility is run by the SIU School of Dental Medicine and staffed by its clinical faculty.
Dr. Robert Blackwell, faculty member at the school, said this location is transitioning to a faculty practice.
Open 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, SIU Dental Associates accepts all community clients, including SIUE students, faculty, and staff. For more information, call (618) 650-5781 or visit siue.edu/dental/siu-dental-associates.