The Southern Illinois University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved a tuition freeze for the third consecutive year for all new undergraduate students at SIUE, effective fall 2021.
Tuition for the 2021-22 academic year will remain $9,123 for new full-time undergraduate students (15 hours per semester) entering fall 2021. Undergraduate students currently in a guaranteed tuition plan will also maintain their annual tuition rate.
“The state of Illinois is developing strategies so that 60 percent of its population can attain a higher education credential by 2025,” Chancellor Randy Pembrook said. “Access and affordability are two essential elements in achieving this goal. By keeping tuition and fees flat, SIUE achieves its goal of providing a competitive price point with the lowest tuition and fees of any public university (doctoral and overall) in Illinois.”
In fall 2017, in-state tuition became available to all new and continuing domestic undergraduate students. Offering in-state tuition to out-of-state students streamlines tuition rates and produces less confusing rate structures, while broadening the institution’s recruiting opportunities.
In fall 2021, all domestic graduate students will be charged the in-state graduate tuition rate of $8,155.20 (12 hours per semester) for the third consecutive year.
International students will continue to be assessed a 2.5 times surcharge on the in-state rate, unless they qualify for an alternate tuition rate.
For the fourth consecutive year, School of Dental Medicine (SDM) tuition will remain the same. In-state SDM students will pay an annual tuition of $29,998. Since fall 2019, the SDM has offered the in-state rate to all new and continuing domestic dental students in its traditional program to build and maintain a diverse student population. This does not include the SDM International Advanced Placement Program, which remains at 2.3 times the in-state dental rate.
The School of Pharmacy in-state tuition will also remain flat at $24,096 for new and continuing domestic pharmacy students. International pharmacy students pay 1.2 times the SOP rate.
Visit siue.edu/paying-for-college for more information about tuition and fees.
Trustees keep student fees flat
Trustees maintained the general student fee (GSF) charge for the Edwardsville campus for the fall and spring terms of the 2021-22 academic year.
Instituted during the 2018-19 fiscal year, the consolidated GSF charges a consistent amount per credit hour for undergraduate, graduate and professional students whether enrolled in on-campus, off-campus, online or hybrid courses. Continuing the fees from fall 2020, the GSF will be $103.20 per credit hour for the 2021-22 academic year.
The GSF is applied toward areas including facilities, Information Technology Services (ITS), the Morris University Center (MUC), Student Success Center (SSC), student government, Counseling and Health Services, Career Development Center, Textbook Service and Intercollegiate Athletics.
Facilities Services is continually updating campus buildings and infrastructure, as seven major campus buildings constructed between 1965-79 need internal systems updates. Renovation of classrooms and offices continues as funding is available.
ITS allows the university to continually expand and enhance computing resources and the campus network infrastructure to satisfy the increasing demand, as well as maintain and support ITS services for students.
The MUC is supporting several necessary facilities updates during the upcoming years, as well as managing small renovation projects.
The SSC provides funds to support the physical facility that provides students with a central location to have their academic support and personal needs addressed in a central location in the campus core. Textbook rental fees provide an economic alternative to purchasing most textbooks, no matter how many books are needed for class.
Student Government, Counseling and Health Services, and the Career Development Center support programs and positions to better serve SIUE students. Intercollegiate Athletics has annual operating expenses associated with SIUE’s evolution as an NCAA Division I program.
University Housing rates are also remaining the same. The revenue funds debt service payments and maintains adequate fund balances in housing operations.
Dining Services also froze the meal plan charges for residents living in residence halls on the mandatory meal plan. Revenue covers labor and food expenses.
