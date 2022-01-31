Former East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood will officially announce a run for state representative on Tuesday. Silkwood served as mayor of East Alton for 6 years and before that was village treasurer for 16 years. He lost in a bid to become Madison County Auditor in 2020 to David Michael.
Silkwood will run in the newly redrawn 111th District and will seek the Democratic nomination. Republican Amy Elik is the current office holder and is running for re-election. Silkwood will make a formal announcement and campaign kickoff on Tuesday at the Machinists Union Hall in East Alton.