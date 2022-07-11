The Madison County Recorder’s Office is offering a free fraud alert service to county residents. After noticing an uptick across the region in property fraud where scammers were filing bogus paperwork, the office wanted to help notify the public, especially seniors, of any activity on their property through the county offices.
Clerk and Recorder Debbie Ming Mendoza tells the Big Z as with most scams these days, the scammers target the older population:
To sign up, you can call the recorder’s office at 618-296-4475 or stop by at the Madison County Administration Building in Edwardsville.