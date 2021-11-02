The Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club is partnering with the Mississippi River Plastic Pollution Initiative for a fall cleanup. It’s next Saturday morning (November 6) from 9-11:30. They’re recruiting volunteers to show up at either of two places on the Great River Road: Clifton Terrace Park or Ardent Mills.
The plan it to pick up the trash and catalogue the plastic waste by inputting data into an app describing what was collected, how many, and where it was produced, if that can be determined. Sierra Club Project Manager Christine Favilla tells The Big Z what they plan to do with that information.
For Saturday’s fall cleanup, you just need to bring a water bottle and wear boots. They’ll be providing trash bags, gloves, and safety vests. To register, click here: https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades/events