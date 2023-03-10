Intermittent lane closures along Godfrey Road have begun, as IDOT embarks on a months-long project. The plan is to resurface the highway from Quick Trip to just north of Wal-Mart. IDOT Spokesperson Dawn Johnson tells The Big Z it all starts with sidewalk repair.
Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone. The project is expected to be completed by the end of August.