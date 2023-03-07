The weather in the Riverbend can turn rough on occasion, so the Godfrey Public Safety Administrator wants you to know how to stay safe. Being aware of changing weather conditions is vital, according to Chris Sichra. He says there are a number of ways to get notifications when bad weather is on the way.
While the tornado siren is the default notification for some, they are not as easily heard when you are indoors and don't cover all areas. Still, Sichra tells The Big Z there are sirens located at Lewis & Clark Community College.
Other forms of notification can come through a weather radio, your local radio and television stations, and the Code Red warning app. Sichra plans to schedule a Code Red sign-up event soon. You can also sign up on your own, anytime, here: www.mymadisoncountyema.org