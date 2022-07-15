Alton Little Theater presents Shrek the Musical, on stage tonight through July 24. It’s been a long wait for the popular show as it was originally scheduled to be on stage in the summer of 2020 but was delayed several times due to COVID restrictions. Tickets are selling well, and some show times are close to being sold out.
Kevin Frakes is the director and says COVID impacted some of the cast earlier in rehearsals, even though everyone is fully vaccinated, but in recent weeks everyone has been healthy and they’re ready to bring a fun show to stage.
Masks are not required to see the show but are recommended. Tickets for Shrek the Musical can be purchased ahead of time at the Alton Little Theater Box Office or online. Find out more details at this story at https://altonlittletheater.org/