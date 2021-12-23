Are you thinking about getting a puppy for Christmas? You might want to think again, according to the executive director of the Alton Area Animal Aid Association. In addition to the challenges that are normally faced when bringing a new animal into the home, the added stress of the holidays can make for an intense situation for both you and the animal.
And there are other concerns to think about as well, according to the agency's Ric Jun.
He reminds the hustle and bustle of the holiday season can often spook an already jittery puppy or kitten, causing even more havoc.