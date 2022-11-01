A South Roxana man is facing several charges after police say he tried to get into the apartment of a former girlfriend on Saturday. The victim fired a gun at 31-year-old Warren Beauford but missed. Police later took him into custody during the course of the investigation and he remains jailed.
South Roxana Police report officers were called on Saturday to the report of a domestic disturbance at the Central Park Place Apartments. The intended victim in the case fired several shots at Beauford who was attempting to enter the apartment of his ex-girlfriend. Those shots missed. In the charges, police allege Beauford struck the victim with his hand and also pointed a gun at her. Beauford was taken into custody shortly after the incident and is charged with home invasion, residential burglary, domestic battery, and aggravated assault. He is being held on a $200,000 bond in the Madison County Jail.