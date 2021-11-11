East Alton Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the village overnight. No injuries were reported in the incident that happened at a home in the 200 block of Bonds Avenue around midnight. That area is south of Eastgate Plaza on Route 3.
The investigation is in its early stages and not much is known at this time, but some evidence was recovered at the scene according to a member of the East Alton Police Department. The shots struck a car and a house. If you have any information, you can call East Alton Police at 618-259-6212.