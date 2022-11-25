Small Business Saturday is tomorrow, and Alton Main Street hopes shoppers will find their way to downtown Alton. Local businesses will be having specials sales or promotions for the day, and the Green Gift Bazaar will take place at the Post Commons and Jacoby Arts Center.
Alton Main Street Executive Director Sara McGibany tells the Big Z more than two dozen businesses will have special deals on Saturday:
Check out the link https://downtownalton.com/events/green-gift-bazaar/
for more details on the Green Gift Bazaar and downtown shopping deals.