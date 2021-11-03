You have probably noticed prices skyrocketing on various goods and services. The availability of many items we have taken for granted in the past is the reason, and it’s affecting every industry, including auto repair. A local repair shop owner shares his insights.
Chuck Tucker, owner of Tucker’s Automotive Repair and Tire in Godfrey, said there are a few cars on his lot waiting for back-ordered parts, but he’s still in relatively good shape.
He said shipping issues have been especially noticeable with tires. Tires that cost him $75 a year ago cost in the neighborhood of $130 now. That gets passed on to the consumer, and he says there does not appear to be any end in sight at the moment.