Former congressman and current SIUE faculty member John Shimkus will give a look behind the scenes as a lawmaker during a discussion at the university on Monday.
Behind The Scenes: A Life of Public Service with Congressman John Shimkus, ’97 will be 6:15-8 p.m. Monday on the first floor of Lovejoy Library on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville campus.
Shimkus is a graduate of the university, completing his master's in business administration in 1997, just as he was starting his first term in the House of Representatives. Director of Development for Library and Information Services Shane Taylor said it’s an exciting opportunity to hear from Shimkus.
The event will begin with a reception featuring interactive congressional research projects developed by Shimkus’ current students, who will be in attendance to share their work. Masks are required while indoors for all guests, regardless of vaccination status. To attend the event in person or virtually, visit www.siueconnect.org/behind-the-scenes-shimkus-event.