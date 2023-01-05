The third day of Republican congressmen attempting to seat a Speaker of the House in Washington D.C. has been another frustrating one. With about 20 holdouts refusing to vote for Kevin McCarthy, a former Metro-East Congressman says it does not appear there is a path for McCarthy to seize the chamber’s gavel.
John Shimkus, who served in Congress from 1997-2021, tells The Big Z he believes a lot of the opposition is born of revenge, possibly stemming from a leadership PAC McCarthy led.
Among those in the minority not voting for McCarthy is Congresswoman Mary Miller (IL-15th). To seat a speaker, a candidate must get a majority of members present. That number is 434, assuming all members continue to show up for the proceedings. If some Republicans start to bow out of the process, Shimkus says it is theoretically possible the Democrats could wind up seating a Speaker of the House.
You can listen to the full conversation with Shimkus here: