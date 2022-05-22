Jeff Larner, a Republican candidate for Madison County Sheriff, says if he is elected, he will not take a state-funded pension. Larner will be facing off against Madison County Chief Deputy Sheriff, Major Jeff Connor in the June 28 primary.
The Sheriff’s office will be up for grabs as long-time sheriff John Lakin has announced he will not run for re-election. Larner tells The Big Z why he has come to his decision.
Larner notes Illinois’ pension crisis has been rated the worst in the nation, measured by pension debt relative to state gross domestic product. Since 2014, Illinois owes $144.2 billion in net pension debt and that number is estimated to continue to rise due to state population decline and increasing cost for benefits.