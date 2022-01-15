For the second time this pandemic, the State of Illinois has stopped taking prisoners from county jails. The policy was reinstated recently after COVID outbreaks at several Illinois Department of Corrections facilities, and that has local county jails feeling the pinch.
Madison County Sheriff John Lakin tells The Big Z housing the extra prisoners creates a strain on his staff and budget.
The jail is designed to house just over 300 people, and Lakin expects the jail to be close to that number once the weekend and holiday is over.