The Godfrey Fire Department says in a social media post that many thanks go out to the agencies that assisted them with putting out Friday morning's big fire at Hatch and Kirk industry on Humbert Road.
The post says things escalated very rapidly after first crews arrived on-scene.
All workers got out safely, and no injuries were reported at the scene.
Godfrey firefighters say the main building is a total loss, but they were able to save two nearby buildings. The cause is still under investigation.
*our eralier story*
What is being described as an explosion just before 9:30am Friday brought first responders from six surrounding agencies to a business on Humbert Road in Godfrey. The Hatch & Kirk warehouse was the site of the fire. That is located on the curve about a quarter-mile north of Alton High School. There were no injuries reported.
A shelter in place order was in place for about 2 hours as the fire was being put out, but that order has now been lifted. One Big Z listener reports being able to see the smoke from as far away as the Wal-Mart area of Wood River. Hatch & Kirk describes itself as a leading global supplier of heavy-duty engine parts to the Rail, Marine, Government, and Industrial sectors.
You can see a video of the blaze here: https://fb.watch/aobGdPR0K0/