St. Baldrick's 2023 - Marquette - group

St. Baldrick's Day at Marquette 2023

Marquette Catholic High School wrapped up Catholic Schools Week on Friday in the same way they have since 2012, shaving heads for childhood cancer research. Thirteen students, staff and supporters shaved their heads for donations to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, so far raising more than $7,000. The final totals will be announced next week.

Marquette Academic Dean, and teacher, Beth DeCourcey coordinates the event and says the last 11 years they’ve raised over $110,000.

st baldricks 2023 - mossman and donahue

Bob Mossman takes a little off the top for Mary Donahue for St. Baldrick's Day

Marquette alum and staff member Mary Donahue was shaving her head again after a 9-year break and was the top fundraiser of the group. She tells the Big Z she appreciates the support:

Donahue - St Baldricks.mp3

Mary’s friend Bob Mossman, a semi-retired barber, has been cutting hair for her family for years, and says it’s a fun way to give back:

Mossman - St Baldricks.mp3

Local stylist Shelia Beers was one of the volunteers who was cutting hair on Friday afternoon. She tells the Big Z she enjoys seeing the kids have fun and remembers a past student who was going to surprise his family with his new haircut:

Beers 1.mp3

st baldricks - marquette 2023 - beers and roth

Shelia Beers shaves the head of Andrew Roth

Some of the staff from Anderson's Classic Barber Shop in Alton also assisted with the shaving event.

st baldricks - marquette 2023

Barbers and stylists shave heads during St. Baldrick's Day at Marquette 2023.

Shavees this year were Mary Donahue (alum/custodian), Joe Boevingloh (alum - 11 times participating), Andrew Roth (Senior), Christian Maag (Senior), Joey Nugen (Junior) - 3rd year, Steve Walch (8th grade - St. Mary's) - 5 years, Peter Walch (Junior) - 4th year, Michael Eddy (Teacher), Garrett Flowers (Teacher), Nathan Gerhart (Senior), Devon Doherty (Senior), Michael Wahl (Senior), and Thomas Alonso (Senior).

st baldricks - marquette 2023 -flowers

Marquette teacher Mr. Flowers gets the full treatment on top, but saved the beard

There’s still time to donate, go to Marquette Catholic High School | A St. Baldrick's Event (stbaldricks.org)