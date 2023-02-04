Marquette Catholic High School wrapped up Catholic Schools Week on Friday in the same way they have since 2012, shaving heads for childhood cancer research. Thirteen students, staff and supporters shaved their heads for donations to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, so far raising more than $7,000. The final totals will be announced next week.
Marquette Academic Dean, and teacher, Beth DeCourcey coordinates the event and says the last 11 years they’ve raised over $110,000.
Marquette alum and staff member Mary Donahue was shaving her head again after a 9-year break and was the top fundraiser of the group. She tells the Big Z she appreciates the support:
Mary’s friend Bob Mossman, a semi-retired barber, has been cutting hair for her family for years, and says it’s a fun way to give back:
Local stylist Shelia Beers was one of the volunteers who was cutting hair on Friday afternoon. She tells the Big Z she enjoys seeing the kids have fun and remembers a past student who was going to surprise his family with his new haircut:
Some of the staff from Anderson's Classic Barber Shop in Alton also assisted with the shaving event.
Shavees this year were Mary Donahue (alum/custodian), Joe Boevingloh (alum - 11 times participating), Andrew Roth (Senior), Christian Maag (Senior), Joey Nugen (Junior) - 3rd year, Steve Walch (8th grade - St. Mary's) - 5 years, Peter Walch (Junior) - 4th year, Michael Eddy (Teacher), Garrett Flowers (Teacher), Nathan Gerhart (Senior), Devon Doherty (Senior), Michael Wahl (Senior), and Thomas Alonso (Senior).
There’s still time to donate, go to Marquette Catholic High School | A St. Baldrick's Event (stbaldricks.org)