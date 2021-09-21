A Glen Carbon man has been arrested and charged with a number of felonies related to his status as a registered child sex offender. Jeremiah D. Thiess, 44, of Matterhorn Drive is accused of exposing and touching himself along the bike trail near Edwardsville High School last Friday morning.
A 911 call was received by the Edwardsville Police Department around 7:15 a.m. and officers responded to the area. At that point, Thiess allegedly ran though a section of high weeds and brush, crossing Governor’s Parkway and running into the woods. After running through residents’ yards, an SIUE police officer captured him. Police say he is also the suspect in a similar incident from Sept. 1 in the 500 block of North Street. Thiess is charged with two counts of presence within a school zone by a child sex offender, two counts of public indecency, and a single count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.