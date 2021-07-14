Charges have been filed against a Bethalto man in connection with an alleged sex abuse case involving a 16-year-old girl.
Michael S. Selhime, 27, was charged this week with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse dating back to incidents in 2020. He is facing additional charges after an incident that took place when he was being booked into jail.
Alton police investigated the incidents and claim Selhime committed sex acts with the girl between May 1 and July 31, 2020. Selhime was taken into custody last Friday and during that process, he allegedly resisted an Alton corrections officer who was attempting to remove a sharp object from his possession while he was being booked. He also allegedly damaged a toilet paper holder inside the Alton Jail. Selhime was additionally charged with resisting a peace officer and damage to government-supported property. He is being held on a bond of $100,000 for the sex abuse charges and $50,000 for the other charges, all of which are felonies.