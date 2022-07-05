You may notice more traffic on some city streets in Alton starting today. The Illinois American Water Company sewer separation project is moving to a new phase, closing a portion of US 67 (MLK Blvd) between 20th Street (College Avenue) and 3rd Street in Alton, with a few exceptions for a couple of restaurants along the route.
The official detour posted by IDOT will utilize IL 111, IL 3, and IL 143 to circumvent the closure. Additional traffic is expected on Alby, State and Belle Streets. Alton Assistant Police Chief Jarrett Ford asks anyone that is not using the IDOT-suggested detours to be mindful you are likely going to be traveling through some residential areas.
There will be limited traffic allowed to access Tony’s Restaurant and the Lovejoy Banquet Center during the closure, which is expected to last about a month.