The ongoing Illinois American Water sewer separation project in Alton is about to impact a major route for people traveling through downtown. U.S. 67 will be closed from 20th Street/College Avenue south to 3rd Street starting July 5th. There will still be access to a couple of busy restaurants along that stretch of highway.
The intersection at 10th Street will remain open to facilitate traffic flow in and out of Tony’s Restaurant, and access to the Lovejoy Banquet Center will also be maintained, with additional information on access to their parking lot being released as the work progresses toward their property. All other traffic on US Route 67 (Piasa Street) will be prohibited during this time. Posted detour routes will be in place starting on July 5th. This closure will last roughly one month to allow for sanitary sewer and water main installation work to be completed.
There are still some road closures in other areas of the city. The sewer installation work in the area of State Street and Grand Avenue is nearing completion. The pavement restoration work will start early next week and should be finished by week’s end.
9th Street will be closed from east of Alby Street intersection east to George Street. 10th Street is closed between Alby Street and George Street with pavement restoration happening. Brick pavement restoration is currently occurring on 8th Street and some rework of the brick placement on 7th Street. The intersection of 10th Street and Alby Street will close early next week to all traffic for several days to facilitate a storm sewer repair. This work is scheduled to start Tuesday, 6-28-22. Please drive carefully in this area, as there is a lot of construction equipment moving around the different work areas.
According to IDOT:
A marked detour will be in place to safely guide motorists around the closure. The detour will utilize IL 111, IL 3, and IL 143 to circumvent the closure. Access for local businesses will be maintained throughout the closure.