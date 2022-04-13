Much of central and southern Illinois and eastern Missouri is under what the National Weather Service says is an “enhanced” risk for severe weather today (Wednesday). Enhanced is the third of five categories the NWS uses to explain the potential severe threat. Weather experts say you should prepare now.
You are advised to stay aware of changing weather conditions, and listen to local radio and television reports, if you get notification through either a weather radio or an app such as Code Red if you live in Madison County. John Nell, Skywarn Weatherspotter Training Facilitator tells The Big Z there are other good apps available too.
Code Red is voluntary, and the user can sign up through the Madison County website if they want to be notified by either home landline phone or by cell phone. You can also make changes through the county if you have moved since signing up. For more information, go to www.mymadisoncountyema.com