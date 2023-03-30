The threat of severe weather on Friday has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a number of reminders of the potential threat. For the past several days, forecast models have been consistent in their predictions according to a NWS meteorologist, who is asking us all to pay attention to the weather as it evolves tomorrow.
Jared Maples tells The Big Z high winds are the most likely threat, generated by high winds aloft as the system marches from west to east.
Maples says the current prediction has the line of storms moving at about 60 miles per hour as it crosses Missouri. You can listen to the full interview here: