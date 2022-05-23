The National Weather Service in St. Louis wrapped up its investigation into last Thursday’s severe weather outbreak and says there were a total of eight tornadoes that hit the region. Five were in Missouri and three in Illinois, including the strongest that struck parts of Breese and Greenville.
That EF1 rated tornado is estimated to have produced winds of around 110 miles per hour and traveled roughly 17 miles between Breese and Greenville in a little over 19 minutes. It caused some minor damage but no injuries. The other tornado in Illinois was an EF0 rated twister that hit in St. Clair County near Summerfield then another to the southeast near Okawville and I-64. Winds there were estimated at around 85 miles per hour. Three small tornadoes moved through St. Louis County near Kirkwood, Frontenac, and Creve Coeur and two through Franklin County in Missouri, again causing some minor damage but resulting in no injuries.